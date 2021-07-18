Theatres open from tomorrow with 50 percent capacity
July 18, 2021

Bengaluru: The State Government has issued fresh set of guidelines this afternoon to be followed from tomorrow, July 19 till August 2:

  • Night curfew will continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the State as per the existing guidelines.
  • Cinema halls/ multiplexes/ theatres/ rangamandiras/ auditoriums and similar places permitted to operate with 50% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned Departments. 
  • Colleges and institutions pertaining to the Department of Higher Education, permitted to re-open from 26.7.2021, strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour and SOPs/ guidelines issued by the concerned Department.
  • Only students, teaching and non-teaching/ other staff who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend the colleges/ institutions. Attendance of students will be optional.
  • All Skill Development Training including long-term technical courses are permitted strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

