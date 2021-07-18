SSLC exams from tomorrow

July 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 Board Examination 2021 from tomorrow and the time-table is as follows;

July 19 – 10.30 am to 1.30 pm: Maths, Science, Social Science, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Hindustani/Carnatic Music

2.30 pm to 5 pm: Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering-2, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering and Elements of Computer Science.

July 22- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm: First Language – Kannada, Telugu, English, Hindi, Marati, Tamil, Urdu and Sanskrit; Second Language – English and Kannada; Third Language – Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani and Tulu; NSQF subjects – Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care and Beauty & Wellness.