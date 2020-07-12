Considerable decrease in prices of groceries as transportation of goods returns to normalcy

July 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The prices of groceries, which had skyrocketed following lockdown, has seen a considerable decrease in prices as transportation of goods has returned to normalcy.

Though there was no restrictions for vehicles transporting essential commodities during lockdown, there was problems in transporting goods from one district to another and also from one State to another. This had resulted in less stock at shops as Tur dal and onion from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and rice and other commodities from Ballari and Raichur could not be transported.

Making use of the opportunity, grocery stores had created artificial shortage of stocks and had increased the prices of rice, tur dal, green gram, other pulses and cooking oil by Rs. 5 to Rs. 10. But now, as transportation of goods has returned to normalcy, the prices of groceries and other essential commodities have decreased.

Purushotham, Proprietor of Mahalakshmi Traders at Old RMC, speaking to SOM, said that during the initial days of the lockdown, there were problems with the transportation of goods which had led to shortage of essential commodities including groceries and resulted in the price rise. He further said that as the transportation of goods is normal now, the prices of essential commodities including pulses and other items have reduced considerably.

Prices at Old RMC: The price of Sona Masoori Rice now is Rs. 4,000 per quintal (during lockdown Rs. 5,500). The prices of other brands are: 2nd Grade Sona Massori Rice is now Rs. 3,200, Basaweshwara brand Rs. 5,000, M.R. Gold Rs. 4,800, 777 mark Steamed Rice Rs. 3,500 and 2nd Grade Bullet brand rice is now being sold at Rs. 3,200 per quintal.

The prices of pulses and other items are: Tur Dal Rs. 9,000 a quintal (during lockdown Rs. 10,000), Channa Dal Rs. 5,200 (during lockdown Rs. 6,000), Urad Dal Rs. 8,400 (during lockdown Rs. 10,000), Green Gram Rs. 10,000 (during lockdown 13,000) and Kadale Kaalu Rs. 5,200 (during lockdown Rs. 6,000).

Dry red chilli is now sold at Rs. 12,000, Wheat Rs. 3,000, Ragi Rs. 2,800, Sunpure Cooking Oil (10 kg box) Rs. 1,005 (during lockdown Rs. 1,050), Palm Oil (10 kg) Rs. 765 and Deepam Oil (10 kg) is now being sold at Rs. 800.