COVID-19, News

Safety materials distributed

July 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In connection with the wide spread of COVID-19 across the globe, as a part of social responsibility and as a support in fight against the global pandemic, National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), Mysuru, distributed the essential safety materials to Police Stations and Urban Primary Health Centres (PHCs) of Mysuru city on July 9. 

During this event the essential safety materials like face covers (Masks), hand sanitisers and handwashing solution of worth Rs.12,000, was distributed to Police Stations of Metagalli and V.V. Puram Extension, Traffic Police Station of V.V. Puram Extension and Urban PHCs of Saraswathipuram  and Kuvempunagar. 

The event was supported by Vanaja B. Pandit, Hon. Secretary, GSSS, R.K. Bharath, CEO, GSSS, Anupama B. Pandit, Administrative Officer, GSSSIETW and Dr. M. Shivakumar, Principal, GSSSIETW, Mysuru.

Distribution of essential safety materials to Urban Primary Health Centre, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru.

The event was coordinated by NSS Programme Officer S.N. Sheshadri, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry & NSS Coordinator Syeda Nausheen Fathima, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, GSSSIETW, Mysuru.

