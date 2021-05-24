Siddharamaiah eyeing to contest from Chamarajpet?

May 24, 2021

Bengaluru: With the State Assembly polls still two years away, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is said to be planning to contest from Chamarajpet Assembly segment in Bengaluru city in the 2023 polls.

Siddharamaiah, who currently represents Badami Assembly segment in Bagalkot district of North Karnataka, is now learnt to be eyeing Chamarajpet constituency in the State Capital, which is currently represented by his fellow Congress Legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Siddharamaiah, who as Chief Minister, had contested from two Assembly segments — his home constituency Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in Bagalkot district in the 2018 Assembly polls — lost badly to G.T. Devegowda of the JD(S) in Chamundeshwari and managed to win by a thin margin of 1,700 votes in Badami, defeating B. Sriramulu of the BJP.

Now three years later, Siddharamaiah is planning to ditch Badami too and eyeing Chamarajpet, which he now considers as more favourable to him in the present circumstances.

Eyeing the Chamarajpet segment, Siddharamaiah is visiting programmes in the constituency more than often, which has led credentials to the speculation that the Opposition Leader may contest from this constituency after ditching distant Badami Assembly segment, which he seems to have lost interest in.

Chamarajpet is a minority dominated constituency, which is currently represented by Siddu’s close aid Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is willing to forego the constituency in favour of Siddharamaiah.