MCC to plant 400 saplings for 40 lost heritage trees

April 18, 2025

Rs. 5 crore to widen 0.36 km road

Mysuru: Amid public outrage and a planned candlelight protest this evening over the felling of 40 fully grown, shade-giving trees — each over 50 years old — on Hyder Ali Road near the SP Office, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has come under intense criticism from environmental activists.

In response, the civic body has clarified that the tree removal was part of a road widening project mandated under the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP). To offset the loss, the MCC has announced it will plant 400 trees, ten times the number that were cut down. But they will not be planted on this road alone [see box].

The 40 trees were axed in Mohammad Sait Block (Hyder Ali Road), between Nexus Mall and Venkatalingaiah Circle (SP Office Circle), to convert the existing 30-ft road into a 90-ft thoroughfare. Hyder Ali Road spans 360 metres (0.36 km) — from Kalikamba Temple till the SP Office Circle — with a current width of 30 ft (approximately 10 metres). As per the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) norms, the MCC aims to widen it to 90 ft (30 metres) with a central median.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Executive Engineer Madhusudhan stated that Kalikamba Road, leading to the KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand, is a 100-ft road. Similarly, the stretch from Five Lights Circle to the Government Guest House and from the SP Office to Gopalagowda Nursing Home, are both 100-ft roads. In contrast, Hyder Ali Road remained only 30 ft wide, creating a bottleneck and contributing to frequent accidents. Hence, in line with CDP norms, the MCC decided to widen the 30-ft stretch to 90 ft, he explained.

The contractor has paid Rs. 1,64,508 to the Forest Department for compensatory afforestation, covering the cost of raising 400 trees to replace the 40 that were felled under the mandated 1:10 tree replacement ratio.

“The road widening project has been taken up under the Special State Finance Commission grants allocated to Narasimharaja Constituency, under the initiative of MLA Tanveer Sait,” MCC Executive Engineer Madhusudhan revealed.

Once the road widening is complete, the MCC will construct box drains, footpaths, a retaining wall and a central median. Additionally, trees will be planted on both sides of the widened stretch where the 40 trees were axed.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs. 5 crore, with the tender amount fixed at Rs. 4,95,67,181 (including GST). The work order was issued to contractor C. Venkatappa on 21.12.2024 and the project is to be completed within six months from the date of handover, Madhusudhan added.