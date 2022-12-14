Expedite road works on war-footing: Mayor
December 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the condition of city roads deteriorating by the day due to rains and other factors, Mayor Shivakumar asked the officials to take up road asphalting and pothole filling works soon after the unseasonal rains end.

Speaking at a meeting with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials and contractors at the MCC Old Council Hall here on Monday, Shivakumar said that though work orders were issued during Dasara for taking up road asphalting, pothole filling and other road development works, the works could not be completed due to unseasonal rains and unfavourable weather conditions.

As the citizens and motorists are experiencing a lot of inconvenience due to poor condition of roads, the contractors must expedite the works on a war-footing once the  fresh spell of rains that the city is facing for the past couple of days, ends.

The contractors demanded return of 5 percent EMD deposit to unsuccessful bidders of roadwork contracts and to clear all  pending bills that are due to contractors.

Mayor Shivakumar directed MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy to return the 5 percent EMD deposit without any further delay and to clear pending  bills on seniority basis.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Superintending Engineer (SE) Mahesh and office-bearers of MCC Contractors Association were present.

