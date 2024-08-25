‘MLA T.S. Srivatsa got MUDA G-category site with Yediyurappa’s blessings’
News

August 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has accused MLA T.S. Srivatsa of procuring a G-category site from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) during the tenure of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Addressing media persons at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan on JLB Road in city recently, Lakshmana, who has been served a legal notice by Srivatsa recently seeking his apology for the derogatory comments made against him, turned the tables on the Krishnaraja MLA.

When Yediyurappa was the CM, he, under his discretionary quota had allotted G-category sites to four prominent party workers including Srivatsa. He (Srivatsa) was not an MLA then, but under what criterion, he was allotted the site. Even BJP leaders have taken exception to the manner in which Srivatsa earned the privilege. This should be probed, demanded Lakshmana.

“Like anybody winning a lottery, Srivatsa has become MLA by chance, influencing the party to deny ticket to sitting MLA S.A. Ramdas. With Srivatsa being a close aide of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, he got the ticket to contest the Assembly elections and became an MLA. He can speak whatever he wants to against the CM, but should we keep mum? Is this called justice? I have been served a legal notice and let him also file a defamation case, I am not afraid,” said Lakshmana.

City Congress President R. Murthy, General Secretaries M. Shivanna, Bhaskar L. Gowda, former Zilla Panchayat  President B.M. Ramu and District Congress Committee Spokesperson Mahesh were present.

