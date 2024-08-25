Day-night protest against Guv

August 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of acting under the behest of the Centre, noted Music Director Hamsalekha said, it would be appropriate to call Governor as ‘Kendrapaala’ instead of ‘Rajyapaala.’

He was speaking after launching a 24-hour day-night dharna organised under the banner of ‘Karnataka Janaranga’ in protest against the Governor’s action of granting sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA sites allotment scam, at Dufferin Clock Tower (Chikka Gadiyara) Circle here yesterday.

Pointing out that the Governor’ security has been upgraded to Z category after he accorded prosecution sanction, Hamsalekha observed that it was the Constitution which needs security, for which the people themselves will provide A to Z security. “Siddaramaiah is not a small politician who came to light recently. He grew up and groomed as a politician by breathing Kannada language. Who is the alternative to him in case he steps down? A politician who can match the status and stature of Siddaramaiah can be seen nowhere around,” he noted.

Stating that he was invited to inaugurate the 2023 Dasara by the Siddaramaiah Government though he did not maintain a close relationship with Siddaramaiah, Hamslekha said that Siddaramaiah was a large hearted person. It is unfortunate that small and selfish political leaders are talking about a strong leader like Siddaramaiah, he said.

Writer Banjagere Jayaprakash, in his address, said that this Movement is a battle of political ideology. Making it clear that it was not in support of any group, Jayaprakash said that this Movement is aimed at reminding the Governor of his Constitutional duties.

Noting that they had condemned the Congress Government at the Centre earlier when it misused the Governors, he said that one must always remember that the Country is ruled by a Federal system. Governors are being misused by their bosses at the Centre which always tries to cut down budding leaders and a strong leadership, he added.

Pointing out that a democratically elected Government is in power in the State, he alleged that efforts are going on to dislodge a popular Government by portraying the Government as an offender when no offence is committed at all in the first place. Decrying the use of Raj Bhavan for throwing out democratically elected Governments, he said that this stir is aimed at questioning the Governor on his unconstitutional actions.

Activists Sabiha Bhumigowda, T. Gururaj, H. Janardhan, Gopalakrishna, K.S. Shivaramu, Kalachannegowda, Savitha Pa. Mallesh, N. Diwakar, Prof. Ratirao and others were present.