MP Yaduveer promises timely solutions to Mysuru’s civic issues

January 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has assured that all problems in Mysuru will be resolved within a fixed timeframe, with citizen complaints taken up on a priority basis.

In a press release, the MP stated that Ward-level measures are being initiated to improve the city’s condition. He added that a letter has already been sent to the Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner to address issues in Tilaknagar Ward No. 25.

Residents of Tilaknagar have submitted complaints regarding drinking water shortages, inadequate infrastructure, public safety concerns and stray cattle.

The MP explained that drinking water is the most pressing issue in the Ward. To resolve this, he has directed the Commissioner to connect a pipeline from Vani Vilas Water Works to the Tilaknagar overhead tank, ensure regular and adequate water supply, and construct a sump with a capacity of ten lakh litres using State Finance Commission Grants.

He further noted that there has been a demand for a community hall in Tilaknagar to host public meetings, social functions and welfare activities. Instructions have been issued to begin the work at the earliest.

The MP emphasised that clear directions have also been given to strengthen public safety and provide essential civic amenities.

On the issue of stray cattle, he pointed out that owners have been letting their cows roam freely on public roads, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists and posing risks to public safety. The Commissioner has been ordered to impose fines and take strict action against violators.

The MP assured that citizens across Mysuru can submit complaints about any issue and promised that they will be resolved promptly.