Firing case, drugs seizure: BJP to hold rallies in Ballari on Jan. 17, Mysuru on Jan. 31

January 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, has alleged that there was an attempt to kill MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy in Ballari. Condemning the incident, he announced that the BJP Core Committee has decided to organise a massive rally in Ballari on Jan. 17.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office in Mysuru yesterday, Ashoka also accused the State Government of failing to curb the drug menace across Karnataka, including in Mysuru.

He said, the BJP will stage a protest in Mysuru on Jan. 31 against the Congress Government for its failure to control drug production in Mysuru. Whether it will be a rally or a padayatra will be decided soon by local leaders and party workers, he noted.

Ashoka charged that law and order in the State has collapsed, pointing to the firing near Janardhan Reddy’s residence in Ballari as proof.

He described the attack as a premeditated attempt, noting that Reddy has recently returned to the BJP and, along with B. Sriramulu, has been touring the State unitedly. He dismissed claims that the incident was linked to flex board removal, calling it a mere excuse.

On the drug seizure issue, Ashoka said, Karnataka has been badly affected, with Maharashtra Police conducting raids in Mysuru and Bengaluru against drug networks and having seized Mephedrone worth Rs. 390 crore in Mysuru and over Rs. 55 crore in Bengaluru. He criticised the Home Minister’s response that “we will cooperate with the Maharashtra Police,” calling it irresponsible and inadequate.

Ashoka alleged that seven to eight rounds of firing took place during the Ballari incident, with weapons and those involved linked to the Congress party workers. He said, the attack on Reddy’s house was widely reported in the media.

The press conference was attended by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Prathap Simha, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, City President & former MLA L. Nagendra, District President K. Subbanna, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and several other leaders.