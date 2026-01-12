2028 Chamaraja ticket fight: Smiles outside, tension within as aspirants meet Ashoka over tea

January 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Even with nearly 28 months to go for the Assembly elections, the battle lines for the BJP ticket from the Chamaraja Assembly Constituency are already clearly drawn, with aspirants openly staking claim and taking the fight to the media.

Amidst this growing churn, several BJP aspirants called on the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, R. Ashoka, during his visit to the city yesterday, fuelling speculation about early lobbying for the prized ticket.

Though the aspirants maintained cordial appearances during face-to-face meetings, the underlying tensions were unmistakable.

The leaders later joined Ashoka for a ‘high tea’ meeting at a private hotel on Dewan’s Road, where political signals were read into every conversation.

Present at the gathering were former MP Prathap Simha, City BJP President and former Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, party leader Jayaprakash (JP) — all three key aspirants — along with MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra and other party leaders.

Notably absent was another strong aspirant, Dr. Shushrutha Gowda, prompting some leaders to remark, over tea, that the meeting would have felt “complete” had he attended as well.

Ashoka steers clear of controversy

When asked by a Star of Mysore reporter about the sudden surge in ticket claims so early in the electoral cycle, Ashoka chose to distance himself, remarking tersely that he was not from Mysuru. However, earlier, speaking to the media, he had laughed off the early infighting, saying the tussle had begun because the BJP was confident of forming the Government after the 2028 Assembly polls.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, for his part, played down the meeting, stating that no discussion was held with Ashoka regarding the recent political developments in Mysuru.

The ticket race was triggered when former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha openly declared recently about his intention to contest the Assembly polls. His announcement drew a sharp response from L. Nagendra, who publicly took exception to Simha’s claim. Soon after, the contest widened. Renowned city-based Neurologist Dr. Shushrutha Gowda entered the fray by staking claim to the Chamaraja ticket.

Within a day, Jayaprakash (JP) — also an actor — followed suit, announcing his ambition at a separate press meet and recalling how he had earlier stepped aside for party stalwarts like late H.S. Shankarlinge Gowda, who represented the Constituency for four consecutive terms.

With ambitions colliding and the contest heating up well ahead of schedule, each aspirant has begun groundwork in earnest, reaching out to BJP workers, leaders and cadres of JD(S) — the BJP’s alliance partner in the State — and voters across the Constituency.

What began as a lone declaration has now turned into a full-blown early power play, signalling that the real fight for Chamaraja may begin long before the election calendar does.