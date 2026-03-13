LPG Hoarding: 130 cylinders seized

March 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: At a meeting with representatives of Government-owned gas companies and LPG supply agencies held at Deputy Commissioner’s Office this morning, Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director Manteswamy, while assuring there is enough stock of LPG, informed that 130 LPG cylinders hoarded illegally had been seized and an FIR registered in the case.

He warned that criminal cases would be filed if domestic cylinders are used in hotels. “Inspection teams are checking eateries to verify whether domestic cylinders are being used,” he said.

Manteswamy emphasised the need for coordination among LPG agencies to ensure uninterrupted service and to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Manteswamy directed agencies to promptly address consumer complaints such as booking failures, delay in delivery despite confirmed bookings, overcharging and refusal to supply cylinders without OTP verification. He also clarified that agencies must collect only the Government-fixed price.

He noted that 5 kg and 19 kg cylinders are currently not being supplied and directed agencies to prioritise LPG supply to essential institutions such as hostels, orphanages, Government offices and hospitals.

Refill only after 25 days

Manteswamy reminded consumers of the booking rules, stating that a refill can be booked only after 25 days of the previous refill, 31 days for households with double cylinders and 45 days in rural areas. Bookings must be made through registered mobile numbers.

He added that server overload has caused booking issues, as many consumers are making unnecessary bookings. Delivery boys are also under stress due to increased workload and, in some cases, require Police support durin g distribution.

Meanwhile, State President of LPG Distributors Association of India, Mehul J. Patel, said LPG cylinders would be delivered directly to consumers’ doorsteps.

Yesterday, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy also assured that there is no disruption in supply of domestic cylinders in the district. He warned that hoarding or black marketing of LPG cylinders would invite strict legal action.

However, essential service institutions- hospitals, schools, hostels, student residences, anganwadis and orphanages will continue to receive uninterrupted supply.