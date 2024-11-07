ED likely to issue notice to CM soon

November 7, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who yesterday faced questioning by the Mysuru Lokayukta Police in connection with the controversial allocation of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA, is now facing heightened tension with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action.

The ED continues its investigation into the MUDA corruption case, which includes the contentious site allocation. The agency has already raided the homes of builders, officials, and close associates of the CM. Sources suggest that the ED may soon issue a notice to Siddaramaiah to appear for questioning as part of its ongoing probe.

ED officials have previously examined land and site records linked to the CM’s family during raids at the MUDA and Taluk Offices.

In their two-day search at the MUDA Office, they reviewed documents related to properties in Kesare village (Survey No. 464) and the records concerning the 14 sites allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife under 50:50 scheme at Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages.

Additionally, the ED has questioned former MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar, seizing documents from their residences in Bengaluru. With the investigation intensifying, Siddaramaiah is under increasing pressure, and the possibility of receiving an official notice from the ED is imminent.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Lokayukta has concluded questioning of CM Siddaramaiah (accused 1), B.M. Parvathi (accused 2), her brother B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy (accused 3), who gifted the land in Kesare to Parvathi, and J. Devaraju (accused 4), the land-owner.

The Lokayukta sleuths have indicated to all the accused that they might be questioned again if necessary and they are bound to appear.

Lokayukta sleuths have also questioned former Urban Development Minister B.N. Bachegowda, former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and current Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik, and former Mysuru Additional Deputy Commissioner S. Palaiah. The Lokayukta Police are now set to question former MUDA Commissioners Dr. Natesh and Dinesh Kumar.