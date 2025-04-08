Swachh Survekshan-2025: Quality Council team assessing city’s cleanliness, waste handling

April 8, 2025

Mysuru: As part of Swachh Survekshan-2025, the process of evaluating Mysuru’s garbage collection, cleanliness maintenance and drinking water supply systems is currently underway. A 10-member team from the Quality Council of India (QCI) has been conducting the assessment since Apr. 2.

The nationwide field assessment, which began on Feb. 15, is expected to conclude by the end of this month. Determined to improve its ranking, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) began preparations well before February, focusing on enhancing sanitation standards across the city.

To deter public littering, MCC took stringent measures, including imposing spot fines on violators. In a rare move, an FIR was filed against an unidentified individual for dumping waste near a hospital on Bannur Road.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif chaired several rounds of meetings with officials and visited key locations to monitor progress. Consultations were also held with NGOs and civic organisations to gather suggestions, all aimed at reclaiming the top spot in the national rankings.

QCI team is currently inspecting public toilets, underground drainage (UGD) systems, solid waste collection and disposal across all 65 MCC wards. The evaluation is expected to continue for another 10 days, according to MCC sources.

Additionally, a two-member team from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently spent three days in the city, reviewing waste generation, its management and recycling practices. Mysuru had proudly secured the top rank in the Swachh Survekshan in both 2015 and 2016. However, in subsequent years, the city slipped in the rankings.

K.S. Mruthyunjaya, Assistant Executive Engineer of MCC and the Nodal Officer for Swachh Survekshan, informed Star of Mysore that the survey is being conducted for a total of 12,500 marks — 10,000 from the initial three rounds and 2,500 from the ongoing field assessment. Confident in its efforts, MCC believes that months of preparation will yield positive results.