Town Hall multi-level parking lot near-ready

February 19, 2023

Ongoing works expected to be completed in a month, says MCC Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: The parking issues in the heart of the city are most likely to be addressed soon with the ongoing works on multi-level parking lot on the premises of Town Hall expected to be completed in a month.

Almost all the works have been completed and only the works on the exit ramp are being finished now. According to the officials from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), the waterproofing of the first level of the parking lot will be done after checking if there is seepage during rains.

“We have to identify the places if there is a seepage that will result in flooding of the first level of the parking lot. If at all there is seepage, measures will be taken to stop it and at the same time, the waterproofing works will be done,” an officer told Star of Mysore.

It is a decade-old project and has remained one of the most prolonged projects in the city. As finding a parking space for vehicles in the prominent commercial area emerged as a big challenge, the said project was launched 12 years ago for the benefit of both general public and shoppers alike which will boost the trade.

However, due to various issues, especially of the successful bidder, who secured the tender, the works were hampered, compelling the authorities to go for a re-tender. Though delayed, the works got a new lease of life and the final phase works were expedited, with the works expected to be completed in a month.

The multi-level parking lot can accommodate over 600 four-wheelers and more than 1,000 two-wheelers. Once the works are completed, the parking-related issues on D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road, Palace, Gandhi Square and surroundings will get a solution.

Why delay?

The MCC proposed a multi-level parking lot project at an estimated cost of Rs. 18.28 crore and the tender was awarded to Hyderabad-based Chabria Associates. The MCC had even sanctioned Rs. 12 crore for the works.

However, following confusion and blame game that cropped up later, the works were stopped midway and the project was caught in limbo. The issue was also raised at MCC Council meetings several times.

Following the re-tender, the contractor took up the pending works and had to build additional ramps for the works like plastering, flooring of four-wheeler and two-wheeler parking lots, waterproofing and other works.

Though other works were taken up to avoid stagnation of water during rainfall by enabling the flow of water towards storm water drain and building of sump, underground drainage water started springing up when the earth was dug. Along with this, untimely rain and arrangements related to Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara festival, further delayed the final phase of works.

However, provisions were made to allow parking of vehicles at the first level of the parking lot during the earlier Dasara festival and also during Dasara 2022. It continues with no parking charge collected from the users. Charges may be fixed once the facility will be opened for use. On the other hand, plans are on the anvil to introduce a pay-and-park system on prominent roads in the city, which might come into effect after the approval of MCC Council.