II PUC exam results out

April 8, 2025

State records 73.45 pass percentage: Udupi tops at 93.90%; Mysuru at 12th place with 74.30%; Yadgir at bottom with 48.45%

Bengaluru: Ending the anxiety of lakhs of students and parents, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the II PUC results (2024-25) here this noon.

The II PUC exams were held from Mar. 1 to 20 at 1,171 centres across the State.

Announcing the results at the KSEAB Office here, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said that the overall pass percentage this year is 73.45, a drop from last year’s record of 81.15 percent. The results have been declared within 20 days of the exam, he added.

Out of the 6,37,805 students, who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,68,439 students passed out successfully.

Science stream recorded the highest percentage of 82.54, followed by Commerce with 76.07 and Arts 53.29, with overall pass percentage recorded at 73.45.

Udupi topped the list in the district ranking, standing first with a pass percentage of 93.90, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 93.57, Bengaluru South with 85.36 and Kodagu with 83.84 percentage.

Yadgir district came at the bottom of the table, recording a pass percentage of 48.45.

As in the past, English medium students performed better, with a pass percentage of 81.75, while Kannada medium students recorded 56.37 percent.

This year too, girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 77.88 as against 68.20 recorded by boys.

Mysuru stood in the 12th position recording a pass percentage of 74.30, followed by Chamarajanagar at 13th with a pass percentage of 73.97 and Mandya with 73.27.

Mysuru district has jumped five places up from its last year’s standing at 17th place.

Centum scorers

In other statistics, 5,414 students scored centum (100/100) in Kannada paper, while 4,038 students scored centum in Mathematics, 2,536 students scored the maximum in Sanskrit, 2,346 students in Biology and 2,013 in Statistics.

Out of the 4,68,439 successful students, as many as 1,00,571 students passed out with distinction (more than 85 percent marks), while 2,78,054 students passed out in first class (60 to 85 percent marks), 70,969 students in second class (between 50 and 60 percent) and 18,845 in third class (less than 50 percent marks).

Results were uploaded to the department website: https://karresults.nic.in after 1 pm today.

The II PUC exam-2 will be held from Apr. 24 to May 8 and the Exam-3 from June 9 to 21.

Toppers

Sanjana Bai is the topper in Arts stream, scoring 597/600 marks, followed by Nirmala, who came second scoring 596/600 marks. Both are from Ballari district.

Deepashri of Dakshina Kannada district is the topper in Commerce stream, scoring 599/600.

Amulya Kamath of Mangaluru is the topper in the Science stream. Interestingly, the toppers in all the three streams are girl students.