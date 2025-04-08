Former MLC D. Madegowda to be felicitated in city on Apr. 13

April 8, 2025

Mysuru: D. Madegowda, former City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) Chairman and former MLC, who is still fondly and gratefully remembered as ‘Mane Madegowda’ by beneficiaries who received sites and houses in Mysuru at very affordable prices, will be felicitated by his admirers at a function titled ‘Ughe Madegowdruge’ to be held at Kalamandira in city on Apr. 13 at 4 pm. A felicitation volume will also be released on the occasion.

As a prelude to this event, and to spread information about the event, his admirers have set off a publicity vehicle depicting the models of Asha Mandira homes that were distributed to the deserving during Madegowda’s tenure as CITB (now MUDA) Chairman and with a portrait of D. Madegowda.

The vehicle was flagged off at a function organised at Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple, Vijayanagar 1st Stage in city this morning by K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra.

Speaking on the occasion, K.B. Ganapathy said that D. Madegowda has become a role model politician because of his ideals, honesty and simplicity.

“Former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde once said that those who practise value-based politics are real politicians. D. Madegowda followed this in letter and spirit and never moved away from the values he believed and stuck to them throughout his political career,” said KBG.

Recalling that former CITB Chairman Kempegowda formed Vishwa Manava Double Road in Kuvempunagar and B.N. Kengegowda provided Devaraja Urs Road, KBG said that D. Madegowda outperformed both of them and developed many good layouts including Ramakrishnanagar, Vivekanandanagar, Hebbal and Vijayanagar. “D. Madegowda is also responsible for the Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle at Ramakrishnanagar. He named Kuvempunagar roads with names that are mentioned in Kuvempu’s literature. By naming several roads of Siddarthanagar in the name of Buddha, he tried to inspire people to lead life on a righteous path.

Ganapathy wished Madegowda a long and happy life of over 120 years as mentioned in Upanishad.

D. Madegowda thanked the people of Mysuru for remembering his little service to society even after many years and thanked former CM Ramakrishna Hegde for inspiring him to do something for society.