KSRTC takes Fly Bus ticket holders for a ride!

August 25, 2024

Those who had booked Fly Bus from KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand in the city to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Devanahalli in Bengaluru, forced to board Airavata bus

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major goof up, KSRTC authorities deployed an Airavata bus instead of regularly operated Fly Bus from KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Station in the city to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Devanahalli in Bengaluru on Thursday, only to earn the wrath of the fliers.

Those who had bought Fly Bus ticket in advance through online or by buying the ticket offline at the exclusive counter in KSRTC sub-urban bus stand, were in for a shock, when they were directed towards the bus, after waiting for some time, at the very bus stand on Mother Teresa Road (formerly a part of Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road).

Those who had booked the ticket for Fly Bus, scheduled to depart at 4.31 pm, were waiting for the bus, only to experience inordinate delay. As the time stretched, the passengers who lost their cool, were worried over the possibilities of missing the flight. When a bus conductor enquired them, the passengers told about waiting for the Fly Bus. But the conductor directed them towards an Airavata bus. When the passengers took exception, the conductor showed them-International Airport Fly Bus, written from a chalk piece in the front of the bus.

With no option left, the passengers who were in a hurry to catch the flight, boarded the bus, cursing the KSRTC authorities for ‘taking them for a ride’.

Nadeem Ahmed of Rajivnagar in the city, who had booked Fly Bus to accompany his 76-year-old relative travelling to Saudi Arabia shared the agony with Star of Mysore.

“I had booked the Fly Bus ticket online on Wednesday at around 10 pm. However, when we went following day morning, there was no Fly Bus. The staff directed us towards Airavata bus, who upon further enquiry, expressed their helplessness, for being allotted the same class bus to Airport,” said Nadeem.

The Fly Bus is most preferred by passengers, especially the elderly for the convenience it offers during the course of journey. If the bus is changed without any prior notice, it would surely inconvenience the aged passengers. Moreover, the fare for Fly Bus is Rs. 865 and for Airavata, it is in the range of Rs. 415 to Rs. 461. But how fair it is to collect the fare without providing the assured service? asked Nadeem, who demanded that, the KSRTC authorities should not just issue a clarification, but also return the difference amount and tender an apology to passengers.

Nadeem warned of moving the Court of Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum, if KSRTC authorities continue to remain nonchalant without responding to the inconvenience caused to Fly Bus passengers for no fault of theirs.