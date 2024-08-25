Institution gets 25 sites in lieu of land acquired for Ring Road

August 25, 2024

MUDA sanctions 54,994 sq.ft sites to Cathedral Parish Society in R.T. Nagar, Nachanahalli-Kuppaluru

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, which has sparked widespread controversy across Karnataka and the entire nation, continues to uncover deeper layers and various aspects of corruption.

Using the pretext of land acquisition from several years ago (in some cases 50-60 years ago), where MUDA developed land without following the proper acquisition process, officials have now distributed sites worth crores in upscale layouts.

It has come to light now that last September, 25 sites worth crores of rupees were sanctioned and allotted by MUDA to an institution under the pretext that 5.02 acres of land were used several years ago (by MUDA) for the construction of a layout and Outer Ring Road without acquiring the land or compensating the landowners.

Details of the case

On Sept. 1, 2023, the then MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar approved 25 sites in Rabindranath Tagore Nagar (R.T. Nagar) and Nachanahalli-Kuppaluru totalling 54,994 square feet, valued at crores of rupees, in a single day. These sites were allocated to Reverend Father Stanley D. Almeida, Secretary of Cathedral Parish Society (Reg.), Mother Theresa Road, B.N. Road, Lashkar Mohalla, Mysuru.

In the document obtained by Star of Mysore, it has been mentioned, that the ‘site allotment letter issued as land compensation to those who lost their land’ and allotment letters were sanctioned.

The MUDA Commissioner states in the document that MUDA utilised 5.02 acres of land in Survey Number 180 of Devanur village, Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru taluk, for layout and Outer Ring Road construction without compensating the original landowners. Consequently, based on MUDA Board decisions (dated Nov. 6, 2020, Nov. 20, 2020, and 701-2023), 54,994 square feet of sites were allocated as compensation to the landowners, Cathedral Parish Society (Reg.). This allocation was formalised through official memorandum No. MyNaPra|LAQ|2022-23 dated March 18, 2023.

At a 50:50 ratio, allocated without cost

In compensation for the land in Devanur village, 18 sites in Rabindranath Tagore Nagar (R.T. Nagar) and seven sites of various sizes in Nachanahalli-Kuppaluru, 3rd Stage, ‘Zone A’ Layout, were allocated to the Parish Society at a 50:50 ratio.

These sites were allocated without any payment. Each site was assigned a number and officially approved by Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, who signed the allotment letters.

In the allotment letter, there is a mention of the MUDA meeting held on Nov. 6, 2020, regarding compensating for this land. However, the allotment letter does not specify when MUDA utilised this land or when the Parish Society members applied to MUDA for compensation.

Several questions arise in this case: Did MUDA issue a notification for the acquisition of the 5.02 acres of land? Did it actually acquire the said land? There is no mention of this in the allotment letter. However, it is only mentioned that the land was used by MUDA for the construction of the layout and the Outer Ring Road without providing compensation for it.