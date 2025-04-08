Lokayukta sleuths trap CNNL Executive Engineer, Accounts Superintendent

April 8, 2025

Contractor harassed for Rs. 1.45 lakh bribe to clear dues for five canal works completed in 2022

Mysuru: The Mysuru Lokayukta Police have arrested the Executive Engineer and Accounts Superintendent of the Nanjangud Sub-Division of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) while they were accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,45,000 from a contractor to clear pending bill payments.

Executive Engineer Kaveri Ranganath and Accounts Superintendent Uma Mahesh were caught red-handed while demanding the bribe from contractor Abdul Aziz of Chamarajanagar. The bribe was sought for clearing dues amounting to Rs. 23,10,000 related to five canal works completed in 2022.

Unable to bear the growing pressure, Abdul Aziz filed a complaint with the Mysuru Lokayukta SP’s office.

Acting on this, the Lokayukta Police launched a trap operation under the guidance of Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh.

Around 3.45 pm yesterday, during the operation at the CNNL Executive Engineer’s office in Nanjangud, the Lokayukta team arrested both officials while accepting the bribe — roughly 6 percent of the pending bill amount.

Following the arrest, both accused were interrogated and produced before a Judge at his residence late at night. They were subsequently remanded to Judicial Custody, according to Lokayukta officials.

The operation was led by Mysuru Lokayukta Dy.SP Mathew Thomas, with Inspectors Ravikumar and Shashikumar, and personnel Urs, Pradeep Kumar, Mohan Kumar, Mahesh, Mohan Gowda, Kumar Aradhya, Mahalingaswamy, Manu and Guru.