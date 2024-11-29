MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Former MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju questioned
November 29, 2024

Mysuru: Former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju appeared before the Lokayukta Police in Mysuru yesterday to face questioning regarding the controversial allotment of 14 compensatory sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, in exchange for her 3.16-acre land at Kesare.

The Lokayukta Police have registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy (Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law), and original landowner J. Devaraju.

The FIR stems from allegations of irregularities and political influence and the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru took cognisance of it and directed the Lokayukta Police to book a case and investigate.

Kantharaju, who served as MUDA Commissioner from September 2017 to November 2019, arrived at the Lokayukta Office on Dewans Road at 11 am and was questioned until 1 pm. Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh sought details about a 2017 MUDA Board decision to compensate Parvathi with developed sites.

Speaking to reporters after the interrogation session, Kantharaju said the inquiry focused on decisions taken during his tenure. “In a December 2017 meeting, the MUDA Board unanimously agreed to allocate undeveloped land as compensation for the authority’s acquisition of Parvathi’s property. I have explained this decision to the Lokayukta Police,” he stated, adding that he could not divulge further details due to the  ongoing investigation.

Earlier, other officials connected to the case, including former Additional Deputy Commissioner S. Palaiah, former MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and current Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik, had also appeared before the Lokayukta Police.

