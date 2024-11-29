BJP’s internal rivalry takes an ugly turn

November 29, 2024

Former CM Sadananda Gowda slams factionalism; MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal asks him to shut up

Bengaluru: The ongoing internal rift within the Karnataka BJP escalated yesterday with a heated exchange between former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and rebel legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Yatnal, leading a dissenting faction against State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, dismissed Gowda’s criticism, bluntly advising him to “shut his mouth.”

Sadananda Gowda expressed deep disappointment over BJP central leadership’s inaction regarding the growing internal discord, particularly the open revolt against Vijayendra led by Yatnal.

“I have written to the central leadership twice, urging them to intervene and address the infighting. It’s disheartening that my appeals have gone unacknowledged,” Gowda said, adding that he plans to visit Delhi to escalate the matter.

Gowda lamented the party’s state, stating, “The Congress, despite being mired in corruption, has handed us issues on a golden platter. Yet, the BJP is unable to capitalise as we are embroiled in internal conflicts.” He also delivered a cryptic remark aimed at the feuding leaders: “An earthworm’s role is to enhance fertility, not to act like a cobra.”

In response, Yatnal criticised Gowda, accusing him of hypocrisy. “What is his problem? He has previously spoken worse about corruption involving Yediyurappa and Vijayendra. He should keep his mouth shut,” Yatnal remarked, adding that his faction’s anti-Waqf campaign is for farmers’ welfare, not personal power.

Rejecting Gowda’s call for unity, Yatnal reiterated his faction’s stance against the leadership of the “father-son duo” of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, alleging their alignment with Congress leaders.

“We have not spoken against the party. We will not stop our fight since this is about the welfare of farmers [referring to the waqf land issue]. This fight is not to become the CM or against any family. No one needs to be anxious.” He further said, “Sadananda Gowda has spoken worse things about corruption involving Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra. I have not spoken as much. If I speak now, Gowda will get exposed. He should shut his mouth.”