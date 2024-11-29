Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, urges him to restore NABARD lending
News, Top Stories

Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, urges him to restore NABARD lending

November 29, 2024

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi this noon to submit a memorandum seeking Central assistance on several issues.

The CM thanked Modi for meeting him on short notice and outlined six key demands.

Siddaramaiah urged the PM to address the 58 percent reduction in the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) loan to the State, which has fallen from Rs. 5,600 crore in 2023-24 to Rs. 2,340 crore in 2024-25.

He expressed concerns that this cut would raise the cost of finance for farmers unless the State steps in with additional interest subvention.

He also requested Rs. 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project, as promised in the Union Budget and called for swift approval under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme.

The CM sought clearances for two crucial projects — the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and the Kalasa Banduri project — and emphasised their importance for irrigation and water resources in Karnataka.

Regarding urban infrastructure, Siddaramaiah appealed for funding to improve Bengaluru’s transport and public services.

He requested Rs. 10,000 crore for Tier-2 cities under schemes like AMRUT to address growing urbanisation. Karnataka has allocated Rs. 2,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana, but the CM deemed this insufficient.

Additionally, Siddaramaiah raised concerns over Karnataka’s reduced share in the 15th Finance Commission recommendations and requested Rs. 5,495 crore to offset this loss, along with a special grant of  Rs. 6,000 crore for the Peripheral Ring Road in Bengaluru and rejuvenation of water bodies. He urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Finance to provide additional grants to the State.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching