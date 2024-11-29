Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, urges him to restore NABARD lending

November 29, 2024

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi this noon to submit a memorandum seeking Central assistance on several issues.

The CM thanked Modi for meeting him on short notice and outlined six key demands.

Siddaramaiah urged the PM to address the 58 percent reduction in the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) loan to the State, which has fallen from Rs. 5,600 crore in 2023-24 to Rs. 2,340 crore in 2024-25.

He expressed concerns that this cut would raise the cost of finance for farmers unless the State steps in with additional interest subvention.

He also requested Rs. 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project, as promised in the Union Budget and called for swift approval under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme.

The CM sought clearances for two crucial projects — the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and the Kalasa Banduri project — and emphasised their importance for irrigation and water resources in Karnataka.

Regarding urban infrastructure, Siddaramaiah appealed for funding to improve Bengaluru’s transport and public services.

He requested Rs. 10,000 crore for Tier-2 cities under schemes like AMRUT to address growing urbanisation. Karnataka has allocated Rs. 2,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana, but the CM deemed this insufficient.

Additionally, Siddaramaiah raised concerns over Karnataka’s reduced share in the 15th Finance Commission recommendations and requested Rs. 5,495 crore to offset this loss, along with a special grant of Rs. 6,000 crore for the Peripheral Ring Road in Bengaluru and rejuvenation of water bodies. He urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Finance to provide additional grants to the State.