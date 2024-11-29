CM Siddaramaiah influenced Lokayukta investigation: BJP

November 29, 2024

“Lokayukta Police lack credibility; will a common man be treated the same lenient way?”

Mysuru: BJP State Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of exerting undue influence over the Lokayukta, alleging that the investigation into his misuse of power in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 sites scam is compromised.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Office in city yesterday, Mahesh questioned why Siddaramaiah, despite being the primary accused (A1) in a Lokayukta case has not been arrested.

“Siddaramaiah’s wife benefited from MUDA sites which the family got through his political influence. Though Siddaramaiah did not apply for anticipatory bail, he was not arrested. He very well knew that Lokayukta would not arrest him,” Mahesh charged.

Mahesh claimed that multiple charges have been filed against Siddaramaiah for abuse of power, yet no action has been taken, allowing him to ‘roam freely.’

He further criticised the Lokayukta’s investigation, suggesting it lacked credibility and questioning whether ordinary citizens would receive similar leniency.

“Does the Lokayukta need more proof to show it has become a puppet under Government control?” Mahesh remarked. Calling for immediate action, he demanded a fair and unbiased probe to restore the Lokayukta’s reputation and urged Siddaramaiah’s arrest.

Responding to queries about factionalism within the BJP, Mahesh dismissed concerns, asserting that party principles outweigh individual differences. He assured that the BJP’s high command would resolve internal issues within a month, emphasising that these developments have not tarnished the party’s image.

Regarding Congress’ by-election victories, Mahesh called the results predictable, as ruling parties typically win such elections. However, he flayed Congress’ approach in the Maharashtra elections, accusing the party of favouring the Muslim community over OBCs, contrasting it with BJP’s focus on giving more tickets to OBC candidates.

BJP leaders Mahesh Raj Urs, Dayanand Patel, Suresh, Babu, and Gopal Rao were present at the press conference.