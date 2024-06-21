PM performs yoga in Srinagar, CM in Ballari

June 21, 2024

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at Srinagar. The event, which was scheduled to start at 6.30 am at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, was disrupted due to heavy rain. The arrangements were later shifted indoors.

This year’s event underscores Yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies, aiming to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga and promote health and wellness on a global scale.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also addressed a gathering and said the day is creating new records in the world. Extending his greetings to the people of the country, PM Modi said, “I extend greetings to people of the country and people performing Yoga in every corner of the world on Yoga Day. The number of people practising Yoga is growing worldwide.”

Since 2015, PM Modi has led the IDY celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations, jointly organised by the Santosh Lad Foundation and Shwaasa Yoga Organisation, at JSW (Jindal South West) Township in Ballari this morning.

CM Siddaramaiah, along with Minister Santosh Lad, CM’s Political Advisor Govindraju, MP E. Tukaram, Secretary to the State Government Trilok Chandra, Vachanananda Swamiji, MLA Srinivas, and actress Srileela, performed various Yogasanas.

Grand IDY-2024 celebrations were also held in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the event and later performed Yogasanas along with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao among others.