Desi Dal Mela begins

April 5, 2025

Mysuru: The two-day Desi Dal Mela, organised by Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with Vishwa Agro Tech and Bio Tech, was inaugurated by noted actress Akshatha Pandavapura by milling ragi in a traditional grinding stone (ragi kallu) at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city this morning. The Mela is open for public today and tomorrow between 10 am and 8 pm.

Stating that everyday from morning breakfast to dinner in the night, we use one or the other pulses in our food culture, the actress said that bringing over 100 varieties of pulses, that too organically produced pulses, under one roof is a first- of-its-kind in the State.

“Being an artiste, I keep travelling to different places and we get to taste respective local foods. Some pulses are grown in particular places only. Hence, this kind of Mela is a good development to introduce pulses grown in different places,” she said calling upon people to buy organically grown pulses directly from farmers at such Melas instead of going to big malls and other stores just for the sake of discounts.

G. Krishna Prasad, Director of Sahaja Samrudha, said: “In our country, we depend more on pulses in our food culture and due to this increased demand, lakhs of tonnes of pulses are being imported from other countries. If importance is given to provide scientific price to our farmers’ produce, we can grow whatever is required here itself. Hence, Government should take steps to form pro-farmer schemes.”

Beeja Mata Bibi Jan, who too spoke, said: “In North Karnataka, we grow more pulses and many do not know how to cook it. Hence, we are selling pulses in various forms (like ready foods, powder, bele, nuchchu, drinks) through Mahila Sangha.”

Vishwa Agro Tech and Biotech Head Chandran, Sahaja Samrudha Founding-Member Seema Prasad and others were present.

At the two-day Mela, over 100 varieties of pulses are on display. These include colorful Himalayan beans, avare, huruli, hesaru, native togari, uddina, madake kalu, tamme beeja, double beans, pille pesaru, Bengal’s masoor, Odisha’s halasande and rekke avare.

Devdanya Farmers Producer Company from Dharwad has brought native pulses like togari, black huruli and halasande for sale.

Shankar Langati, a seed Conservator from Belagavi, has brought a unique variety of black groundnut reputed to have medicinal properties for dissolving kidney stones — one of the fair’s highlights.

A women’s group from Haveri has showcased 17 types of groundnut varieties.

The GrainPro Company is providing information on long-term storage of pulses.

The two-day fair also features technology and techniques for pulse processing.

Organic products, millets, native seeds, fruits, plants, vegetables and value-added items are available for sale.

Also variety of rices, millets and saplings are available for purchase. To satisfy the visitor’s taste buds, traditional dishes made from pulses will be served at the venue.