UoM presents Rs. 107 crore deficit budget for 2025-26

April 5, 2025

Mysuru: Finance Officer of University of Mysore (UoM) K.S. Rekha, presented Rs.107 crore deficit budget of the Varsity for the financial year 2025-26, at the Crawford Hall here yesterday.

The expected revenue for the current fiscal is projected at Rs. 295.59 crore, followed by the expenditure of Rs. 403.31 crore. Had the Government allocated pension grants of Rs. 157.57 crore, there would have been a deficit of merely Rs. 18 lakh. With the Government making the partial allocation of meagre Rs. 50 crore towards pension grants, there is a deficit of Rs. 107.72 crore. The grants towards salary aid of Rs. 127.68 crore to pay the permanent staff and pension funds of Rs. 50 crore totalling Rs. 177.68 crore has been sanctioned by the Government. Besides, development grants of Rs. 3 crore and SC/ ST students grant of Rs. 4 crore are expected from the Government, taking the total grants to Rs. 184.68 crore from the Government, considered as the income generated by the Varsity.

The income generated from admissions, registrations, affiliations and other fees is calculated at Rs. 45 crore, scheme ‘B’ courses – Rs. 3 crore, exams related activities – Rs. 50 crore, income generated from various assets of the Varsity – Rs. 3.5 crore and other revenue sources – Rs. 7 crore, totalling Rs. 108.5 crore of internal revenue.

The anticipated revenue is Rs. 295.59 crore including the Government grants, expected internal revenue and opening balance.