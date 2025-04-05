Heavy rains lash Mysuru

April 5, 2025

Mysuru: In what was the first thundershower in the current year thus far, heavy rains lashed Mysuru city overnight, bringing respite to the residents who were reeling under scorching summer, with temperatures soaring by the day.

The first spell of rains began at 8 pm and lasted for about 15 minutes. However, the second spell of rains, which commenced from 10.30 pm, lashed for over a couple of hours, inundating roads in several areas across the city. The intensity of the rain was uniform throughout this second spell and brought down the temperature.

However, power outages were reported from some parts of the city for a few hours. No damages or other rain-related incidents were reported.