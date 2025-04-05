MP appeals Railway Minister to expedite works in Mysuru
News

MP appeals Railway Minister to expedite works in Mysuru

April 5, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured of expediting the Railway projects in Mysuru region and to modernise the Mysuru Railway Station.

In a press release, Yaduveer said that he met the Railway Minister at New Delhi recently and discussed many issues concerning Railway projects of Mysuru. The Minister, responding to a plea on modernisation of the historic Mysuru Railway Station, assured that he would take all necessary measures.

On the shifting of Railway lines in order to facilitate Mysore Airport runway expansion, he said that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

Pointing out that apart from expediting the ongoing projects, the Railways Ministry would execute new projects for Mysuru, Vaishnaw maintained that he was finalising the design for modernisation of Mysuru Railway Station. The works on the project would begin once it gets approval, he said. Yaduveer has thanked Vaishnaw for expediting the projects and funding new projects in Mysuru.

