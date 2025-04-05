Row over lifting Bandipur night traffic ban: ‘Walk for Bandipur’ from Kaggala Hundi to Maddur Check-Post tomorrow
Row over lifting Bandipur night traffic ban: ‘Walk for Bandipur’ from Kaggala Hundi to Maddur Check-Post tomorrow

April 5, 2025

Mysuru: Public opposition to the possible lifting of the night traffic ban on NH 766 through Bandipur is gathering momentum with environmentalists, wildlife conservationists and others questioning the Government of the rationale to reconsider the original decision, which has also been upheld by the Courts.

Environmentalists have planned to take out a padayatra with the theme ‘Walk for Bandipur’ tomorrow (Apr. 6) at 10.30 am from Kaggala Hundi in Gundlupet taluk to Maddur Check-post in Bandipur, to protest against the ongoing talks on lifting the ban on night traffic on the National Highway, which connects Kerala, via Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve is one of India’s most crucial wildlife habitats, home to elephants, tigers, leopards and several lesser-known species. However, the increasing risk of road-kill and human-wildlife conflict due to night traffic poses a severe threat to these creatures.

Why is the Night Traffic Ban important?

The night traffic ban is very important to protect the Nilgiri Biosphere which is the largest contiguous biosphere; to stop further linear intrusions and bumper to bumper traffic in this pristine forest; to prevent fatal road accidents involving animals such as elephants, civets and jungle cats; to reduce stress and disturbance to nocturnal wildlife and to help maintain ecological balance by minimising human interference.

For details, contact Mob: 83101-93878, 99001-05195 or 94823-42796.

