CM Siddaramaiah meets Civil Aviation Minister
April 5, 2025

Appeals to take up Mysore Airport runway expansion works at the earliest

New Delhi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed the Civil Aviation Ministry to take up the runway expansion/ development works of Mysore Airport at Mandakalli at the earliest.

Siddaramaiah, who met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu at New Delhi on Thursday, presented him a memorandum urging to expedite the runway expansion.

The memorandum said, the State Government has entered into an agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Oct. 6, 2005 for the first phase of development of Mysore Airport. Accordingly, the required land has to be provided free of cost to the AAI by the State, while the capital and other expenses required for the expansion and development of Mysore Airport have to be borne by the AAI.

In this context, the State Government has released a grant of Rs. 319.14 crore for acquisition of 240 acres of land required for runway expansion of Airport and the land acquisition process is in the final stage.

In Nov. 2024, the CNNL (Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited) submitted an estimate  for  diversion/ shifting of 2 ditches and 7 canals in the Airport expansion area, which will cost Rs. 70 crore. Similarly, KPTCL has estimated the cost of re-routing the HT lines and the CESC has estimated the cost of re-routing the LT lines, totally at Rs. 31.82 crore, thus requiring a grant of Rs. 101.82 crore for the said works.

Now that the State Government has borne the land acquisition cost of Rs. 319.14 crore for acquisition of 240 acres of land required for the runway expansion, the AAI is requested to plan the expansion works and bear the estimated Rs.101.84 crore required for utility shifting and take up runway development works at the earliest, the memorandum said.

