Don’t lift night traffic ban in Bandipur: MP Yaduveer
April 5, 2025

New Delhi: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the Central Government to maintain status quo over banning night traffic through Bandipur forest, with the Congress High Command exerting pressure on its own party Government in Karnataka to revoke the ban.

Wadiyar, who raised the issue in Lok Sabha on Thursday, said that the night traffic ban on National Highway-766 passing through Bandipur forest in Chamarajanagar district, was imposed in the year 2009. However, the Kerala State Government was making persistent attempts, demanding to revoke the ban. The previous Congress Government, headed by the present Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too had turned down the request of his Kerala counterpart on several occasions.

Now, following the pressure of Congress High Command, the State Congress Government has withdrawn the affidavit filed against building a elevated road on the National Highway. It is condemnable to destroy the natural heritage for political reasons. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change should intervene and take steps to save the biodiversity at Bandipur forest, demanded Yaduveer.

