Yoga Day Celebrated in city

June 21, 2024

Yoga enthusiasts gather at parks, grounds, schools, colleges, service organisations to perform asanas

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru, renowned as the Yoga Capital of the State, celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga with devotion and dedication today. Yoga enthusiasts from all walks of life gathered at various parks across the city, performing yogasanas as per the prescribed protocol. Numerous schools, colleges and service clubs also held yoga events.

At Mysore Palace, the central venue for the International Day of Yoga, thousands of yoga enthusiasts from various institutions, including JSS Mahavidyapeetha, GSS Foundation, Pathanjali Yoga Sikshana Kendra and Mysore Yoga Federation, assembled as early as 6.30 am to participate in the mass yoga celebrations.

The event, themed ‘Yoga for Self and Society,’ emphasised the dual role of yoga in promoting individual and societal well-being. It aimed to encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

The celebrations began with the blowing of conch, followed by prayers. Participants then performed various asanas, including Tadasana, Vrukshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, Shashankasana, Makarasana, Bhujangasana, Shalabhasana, and Shavasana for 25 minutes.

This was followed by 14 minutes of Pranayama, Dhyana, and Sankalpa, which included Kapalabhathi, Naadishodana Pranayama, Sheethali Pranayama and Bhramari Pranayama. Before these exercises, participants performed a four-minute warm-up routine.

Inaugurating the International Day of Yoga, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa highlighted the significance of Yoga, noting that it has been 10 years since India convinced the United Nations to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. He underscored that practising Yoga is crucial for leading a disciplined life and maintaining good health for both individuals and society.

Dr. Mahadevappa also recalled the International Yoga Day celebrations at Mysore Race Club during his previous tenure as District Minister, noting that medical experts affirm that practising Yoga can help cure certain health issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar noted that Mysuru has been celebrating International Day of Yoga every year with great enthusiasm. He highlighted that the then ruler Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, by recording 108 Yogasanas, paved the way for Mysuru to become the Yoga Capital in the modern era.

Emphasising the cultural significance of Yoga Day, Yaduveer Wadiyar called upon the public to cooperate with authorities to create a Guinness Record by performing Yogasanas during the Dasara celebrations later this year.

Also in attendance were MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa, ADC P. Shivaraju, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and GSS Foundation Founder D. Srihari.