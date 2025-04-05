Police detain BJP leaders and arrange to shift body to native village
Police detain BJP leaders and arrange to shift body to native village

April 5, 2025

Kushalnagar: As the Police did not include the names of MLAs Ponnanna and Dr. Manthar Gowda in the FIR as demanded, the BJP workers led by State Party Chief B.Y. Vijayendra attempted to lay siege to the close-by Dy.SP Office later in the day, when they were detained by the Police.

As the kith and kin of the deceased Vinay Somaiah and the BJP workers refused to receive the body until their demand was met, the Police, after detaining the BJP leaders, are themselves making arrangements to shift Vinay’s body from Kushalnagar Community Health Centre to his native village Gonimarur  in Somwarpet taluk under tight Police security for the conduct of last rites later this evening, it is learnt. 

