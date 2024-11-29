House burgled right under resident’s nose

November 29, 2024

Mysuru: Miscreants using a goods auto made away with household items worth Rs. 45,000 from a rented house in Jayalakshmipuram on Nov. 21.

Despite the theft occurring in front of a hotel employee, the culprits managed to flee with the items. The incident came to light when M.K. Cariappa, a staff of Southern Star Hotel, complained to the Jayalakshmipuram Police on Nov. 27.

The house, ‘Anuradha Nilaya,’ located at No. 58, 3rd Block, 8th Main, Jayalakshmipuram, was taken on rent by Southern Star Hotel, to accommodate hotel employees.

On Nov. 21, between 3 pm and 4.30 pm, Restaurant Manager Bolenath was at the house when two unidentified individuals arrived, claiming to be messengers from Southern Star, the Police complaint said.

They handed him a mobile phone, stating there was a call for him. The caller, pretending to be from the hotel, informed Bolenath that they had sent two people to collect household items from the house. Trusting the caller, Bolenath believed the message was legitimate.

Once Bolenath disconnected the call, the miscreants loaded a Samsung TV, a glass teapoy, a set-top box, a fridge and a study table, worth Rs. 45,000 into their goods auto and drove off, the complaint stated.

The theft was reported six days later when Hotel employee Cariappa filed a complaint with Jayalakshmipuram Police on Nov. 27, requesting legal action against the culprits.

Jayalakshmipuram Police are investigating and are on the lookout for the miscreants based on the provided description and are looking into CCTV footage captured on the road and nearby areas.