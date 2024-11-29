MUDA hands over 240 Layouts to MCC, CMC, TPs

November 29, 2024

MUDA meeting tomorrow to discuss transferring of remaining 700 Layouts

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) today completed the process of handing over of 240 residential Layouts to the respective local bodies including the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar handed over the documents related to the residential Layouts to the Officers representing MCC Commissioner, Chief Officers of Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC), Bogadi, Srirampura and Rammanahalli Town Panchayats, at the meeting hall of MUDA.

The total of 240 Layouts that have been handed over so far, are fully developed, with 700 more Layouts remaining to be handed over, the process of which is expected to be completed by the end of December. The process of handing over of the Layouts began about a month ago.

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan told Star of Mysore that following the handing over of the Layouts, the MCC and respective local bodies, that have got the custody of the Layouts shall henceforth be providing the services related to Khata, collection of tax, drinking water supply and Underground Drainage (UGD) related services.

MUDA meeting

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has convened the next general meeting of MUDA tomorrow. It is the second meeting within a short span of one month, after the DC was given the concurrent charge as MUDA Chairman. The previous meeting was held on Nov. 7.

The meeting is expected to take a call on handing over 700 Layouts currently under MUDA jurisdiction, to the respective local bodies, along with another major decision on limiting the

powers of MUDA only to approve the layout plans and draft the City Development Plan (CDP). The other services related to issuance of khata, collection of tax, issuing Completion Report (CR) and other services will not be provided by the MUDA.

Till the MUDA-developed Layouts are handed over to respective local bodies, MUDA will be providing the services related to khata and tax. Once the Layouts are handed over to the local bodies, MUDA should not collect tax from the residential sites, residential and commercial buildings. The decision in this regard is expected to be taken during tomorrow’s meeting.

Most importantly, the meeting shall be deciding on resuming the services provided to the public, that has been suspended after the multiple investigation agencies including Lokayukta, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and One-Man Judicial Commission headed by retired High Court Judge P.N. Desai launched the investigation into 50:50 site scam at MUDA.