Sculptor Arun Yogiraj to inaugurate Mysuru Children’s Literature Festival tomorrow

November 29, 2024

Mysuru: The ninth Edition of Mysuru Children’s Literature Festival-2024, organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, will be held on Nov. 30 at Wind Chimes, Nazarbad, Mysuru, from 2 pm to 6.30 pm. This event promises to be an exciting celebration of stories, creativity and young imaginations.

The festival will be inaugurated by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who will share his journey of creativity and excellence. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar will be the chief guest, releasing books and distributing prizes to the winners of the Inter-School General Knowledge competition and short-story writing contest.

This year’s line-up is impressive, with three debut authors: Shama Thakare, Sharon Dev and Sreevalli Sreenivasan. Other notable authors include Ramya Srinidhi, Shreya Narayanan, Anupama K. Benachinamardi and Ghanesh Venkatesh.

Story-tellers Arun Urs, Namratha Urs and Chandini Chhabra will regale the audience with tales of winged wonders and secret stories in stone.

Illustrators Vanya Joseph and Senthil will bring characters to life while Dr. Nima Manjrekar, Pooja Toshniwal and Roopa Shivaprakash will engage children with stories and dance.

Ventriloquist Suma Rajkumar will mesmerise the audience with her well-synced performances while Phaneesh will introduce the fascinating world of robotics and technology to the young audience, sparking their curiosity and creativity.

The festival will also host two panel discussions — one on crafting modern stories for young readers and another on the magical world of butterflies.

Entry is free for children aged 4 and above, making it a wonderful opportunity for families to bond over literature and creativity.

Apart from the sessions, there will also be attractive stalls at this festival which will draw the attention of children and parents. There will be books for children, unique gel toys, tattoo, robotics stalls etc.

The stall of Mythri Charitable Trust, which works for the empowerment of the disabled, will also be there. A Sirsi Vanasiri organisation will sell various vegetable seeds to instil interest in gardening among children.

There will even be shops selling baskets of various designs and sarees for mothers besides food stalls with delicious dishes.

Also children can get their own cartoons and caricatures drawn by the experts. Another attraction of the festival is ‘Book Swap Corner’ where you can swap the books you have read to a new book from another reader.

For details, contact Shubha Sanjay Urs, Founder-Chairperson and Director, Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, the visionary behind the festival, on Mob:96069-93137 or log on to https://www.mysuruliteraturefestival.com/