Chain-snatching, burglaries: Mandya Police arrest two from Mysuru

January 11, 2026

Gold, silver ornaments worth Rs. 32 lakh seized

Mandya: The Mandya District Police have arrested two inter-district criminals from Mysuru, who were involved in bike-borne chain-snatching incidents and house burglaries.

Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs. 31.98 lakh, along with two motorcycles, have been seized.

Announcing this at a press conference at her office yesterday, Mandya Superintendent of Police V.J. Shobharani said that the arrested accused are Saddam Hussein alias Saddam (32), a resident of Shanthinagar, Mysuru and Syed Ayub (32), a resident of Rajivnagar, Mysuru.

Police recovered 253 grams gold ornaments, 178 grams silver ornaments, a Pulsar motorcycle and an Access scooter used in crimes. The total value of the seized property is Rs. 31,98,100, she said.

Case history

The case dates back to June 28, 2025, around 6.15 pm, when Saritha, wife of Mahadev, was walking in Chikkegowdanadoddi village of Malavalli taluk.

Two unidentified miscreants arrived on a motorcycle from the Kirugavalu Market side, snatched a two-string mangalsutra chain weighing about 35 grams and fled. A case was registered at Kirugavalu Police Station.

To trace the culprits, a special team was formed under the guidance of Additional Superintendents of Police C.E. Thimmaiah and Gangadharaswamy, and Dy.SP Yashwanth Kumar and led by Circle Inspector Sridhar.

Arrest in Mysuru

Acting on specific information, Kirugavalu Police Sub-Inspector D. Ravikumar and his team arrested the accused in Rajivnagar, Mysuru.

During interrogation, the Police found that the first accused, Saddam Hussein, had an assault case registered against him in Mysuru. The second accused, Syed Ayub, is involved in as many as 38 theft cases across Shivamogga, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Davanagere districts.

Further, cases against the duo are registered at several Police Stations, including three at Kirugavalu, one at Nagamangala, two at Malavalli Rural and one each at Mysuru and Davangere Vidyanagar Police Stations.

The arrest operation involved Police personnel Riyaz Pasha, Prabhuswamy, Siddaraju, Srinivas, Madhukiran, N.C. Shivakumar, Rafeeq Nadaf, Nagesh, Ravikiran, Lokesh, B. Basavaraju, Mahadevaswamy and Nagaraju.

Additional SPs C.E. Thimmaiah and Gangadharaswamy, Dy.SP Yashwanth Kumar, Circle Inspector Sridhar and Sub-Inspector D. Ravikumar were present at the press conference.