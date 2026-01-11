Bahuroopi begins

January 11, 2026

Rangayana and Kalamandira decked up for week-long national theatre extravaganza

Mysore/Mysuru: The 25th edition of the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival began at Rangayana Mysuru premises with the inauguration of the Bahuroopi National Film Festival at Bhoomigeeta by renowned writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa this morning.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will formally inaugurate Bahuroopi tomorrow (Jan. 12) at 5.30 pm. Arrangements are underway for the inauguration of ‘Janapada Utsava’ at Kindarijogi premises today at 6 pm.

German tents have been erected at Kalamandira premises, where books, handicrafts and clothes stalls are being set up. Separate arrangements are being made for setting up food stalls.

Remembering ‘Baba Saheb’

Speaking after inaugurating the annual event, Baraguru Ramachandrappa appreciated Rangayana for organising the National Theatre Festival with the theme ‘Baba Saheb’ and added that whenever Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was remembered, the Constitution would come into mind and through the Constitution, people remembered democracy.

“Dr. Ambedkar, during his speech on Nov. 25, 1949, had mentioned about three democracies — political democracy, economic democracy and social democracy. While political and economic democracies are interconnected, there is a need to prioritise social democracy,” he opined. “In recent times, there have been a lot of deliberations on freedom and equality, but to what level the aspirations of equality are implemented in the society has to be thought in depth,” he added.

Equality in film industry

Ramachandrappa also mentioned that it was important to study social democracy and equality in the film industry.

“Cinema, which is a confluence of creativity and hard work, was not considered an art till 1940. However, it was only in the later years that it was recognised, bringing a great sense of relief to the people involved. Today, cinema, media and books have become an industry. While the industry demands profit, the media seeks patience,” Baraguru Ramachandrappa pointed out.

Demand for mini talkies

Ramachandrappa, urging to safeguard independent movies, said that the State Government should open mini talkies across the State, similar to Kerala, to support such movies and movie-makers. “Kerala has been producing a good number of independent movies as that Government has extended its support for the industry. Previously, I had discussions with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah about opening mini talkies all over the State, for which he had promised to look into the matter. However, there have been no results to date in this regard,” he regretted.

Film Festival Convenor K. Manu delivered the keynote address. Karnataka Nataka Academy Chairman Dr. K.V. Nagarajamurthy, Ranga Samaja Members Lakshmi Chandrashekar, H.S. Suresh Babu and M.S. Jahangir, Rangayana Director Satish Tiptur, Film Festival Co-ordinator B.N. Shashikala and others were present. The films will be screened at Sriranga auditorium in Rangayana premises between 10 am and 4.30 pm till Jan. 18.