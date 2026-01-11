Governor returns Chamundeshwari Temple Bill, seeks clarifications

January 11, 2026

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Bill to the State Government, seeking clarifications.

The State Government had forwarded a total of 22 Bills, passed by both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, to the Governor for assent. Of these, the Governor has given assent to 19 Bills. However, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Bill has been returned for clarification.

It may be recalled that the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family has objected to the State Government’s enactment of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Act, 2024, which was subsequently passed by the Karnataka Legislature.

Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has moved Karnataka High Court, challenging the Act, terming it unconstitutional. The Writ Petition is currently pending before the High Court.

Pramoda Devi has contended that Chamundeshwari Temple and other temples are private properties of the Royal Family and alleged that the Government has attempted to take over their ownership, control and management.

“The Maharajas opposed the State’s attempts to bring the temple and its properties under the jurisdiction of Muzrai Department and to acquire them illegally. A Writ Petition filed in the High Court in 2001 on this issue is still pending. Despite this, the Government enacted Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Act, 2024, on March 7, 2024, to take over ownership. This has been challenged in Court as unconstitutional,” she contended.

Hate Speech Bill

Meanwhile, Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill passed by the Assembly remains under the Governor’s consideration, while Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Internal Reservation) Bill has also been returned to the Government seeking clarification, according to a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Secretary, R. Prabhu Shankar.

The Hate Speech Bill has drawn sharp opposition from the BJP, which has urged the Governor not to grant assent. Reports suggest that the Governor is consulting legal experts and that there is a possibility the Bill may be referred to the President.

The proposed legislation provides for penalties of up to Rs. 1 lakh and imprisonment of up to seven years for violations.