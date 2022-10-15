Youth Exchange Programme: 102 youths from Bangladesh to arrive in Mysuru tomorrow
News

Youth Exchange Programme: 102 youths from Bangladesh to arrive in Mysuru tomorrow

October 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A delegation comprising 102 youths from Bangladesh, who are in India on a ‘Youth Exchange Programme’ of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, will be arriving in Bengaluru today.

The team will interact with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan at 3.30 pm. Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and other senior officers will be present. At 6 pm, the delegation will visit National Institute of Fashion Technology.

The youth delegation will be in Mysuru tomorrow (Oct. 16) and pay visit to Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill and Brindavan Gardens in KRS.

On Oct. 17, the team will interact with Mysore University VC, Registrar and students in the presence of Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda. Later, the youth delegation will visit Mysore Medical College and discuss about new innovations with Doctors and Medical students there following which they will visit Infosys campus and take part in JSS University programme.

On Oct. 18, the team will leave Mysuru and visit Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru before leaving for Dehli in the evening.

The Youth Exchange programme is organised under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan. For details, contact Sangathan State  Director and Bangla Youth Delegation Nodal Officer M.N. Nataraj on Mob: 94803-92655.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching