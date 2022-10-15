IEEE Mysurucon-2022 international conference from tomorrow

October 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: IEEE Mysurucon-2022, a flagship international conference of IEEE Mysore Subsection, co-organised and hosted by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, will be held on Oct.16 and 17.

The inaugural function will be held on Oct.16 at 10 am in the Quadrangle of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (constituent college of JSS STU).

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha (JSS MVP), will preside. Prof. Dr. Ho Chin Kuan (Vice-Chancellor, Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation, Malaysia) and Prof. Dr. Hamid Reza Karimi (Professor, Politechnico Di Milano, Milan, Italy) will be the chief guests.

Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya (Advisor, TED, JSS MVP), Dr. B. Suresh (Director, TED, JSS MVP), Puneeth Kumar Mishra (Vice-Chair, IEEE India Council) and Dr. H.C. Nagaraj (Principal, NMIT, Bengaluru) will be the guests of honour.

Dr. H.R. Mahadevaswamy (Joint Director, TED, JSS MVP), Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar (Vice-Chancellor, JSS STU), Dr B. S. Harish (Deputy Registrar, JSS STU), Dr. S.B. Kivade (Principal, SJCE) will be present along with Dr. B.D. Parameshachari (Chair, IEEE Mysore Subsection), Dr. Sudarshan Patilkulkarni (Organising Chair, Mysurucon), Dr. U.B. Mahadevaswamy (HoD of Electronics & Communication, SJCE).

The Technical Programme consists of the following 7 keynote speakers:

Prof. Dr. Ho Chin Kuan, Vice- Chancellor, Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation, Malaysia; Prof. Dr. Hamid Reza Karimi, Professor, Politecnico of Milano, Italy; Soenil Soebdar, Founder CEO, SOEBIT Cyber Security, Penetration Tester & Senior Cryptographic Specialist, Netherlands (online); Dr. Giancario Fortino, IEEE Fellow, Full Professor of Computer Engineering, University of Calabria, Canada (online); Dr. Ioannis Krikidis, IEEE Fellow, Associate Professor, University of Cyprus, Cyprus (online); Dr. David Camacho, IEEE Senior Member, Full Professor, Technical University of Madrid, Spain (online) and Jyotika Athavale, President Elect, IEEE Computer Society, Functional Safety Architecture, NVIDIA, USA (online).

Papers received

IEEE Mysurucon-2022 has received more than 1,800 papers from academic institutions, industries across the globe. Out of them, more than 300 papers were received from other countries like Brazil, Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Namibia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey and Yemen.

Papers were also received from top 50 NIRF ranking institutions, such as Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar, NIT Tirchy, NITK Suratkal, NIT Raipur, MIT Manipal and VIT Vellore.

Each paper was checked for plagiarism and reviewed by three reviewers for quality. Approximately 800 reviewers from various Engineering Colleges across India participated in the review process.

Among the papers received, 484 papers were accepted and will be presented in 8 tracks and distributed into 57 sessions.

All accepted papers will be published in IEEE Xplore database and indexed in SCOPUS. Best paper award will be given under each track with cash prize and certificates.

Dr. Sudarshan Patilkulkarni is the Organising Chair of IEEE Mysurucon-2022.