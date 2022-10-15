‘Shishyaru Mechhida Guru’ award presentation

October 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The following 14 persons have been selected for the 10th Negilayogi Vidyavardhaka Mysuru Division-level ‘Shishyaru Mechhida Guru’ Award given by Negilayogi Samaja Seva Trust (Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru, Ramanagar):

T.R. Shankarappa (Primary School), S. Harsha (High School), Siddaraju Bellaiah (PU College), H.K. Ramachandra (ITI), G. Amaranatha (Diploma), Prof. M.S. Manonmani (Degree), Dr. M.R. Pooja (Engineering), Dr. Lakshmegowda (Medical), Dr. M.N. Sanjith (Law), M.N. Paramashivaiah (Physical Education), G.M. Satish (Competitive Examinations Coaching), Dr. B.P. Murthy (Yoga), S. Sunita (Dance) and Dr. H.R. Kannika (Children Competitive Education).

The Award will be presented at a function to be held at the Trust premises in Jayanagar tomorrow (Oct. 16) at 10.30 am.

Dr. Kavitha Rai, poetess and Kannada Professor, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, will inaugurate the programme. Prof. K.R. Rangaiah, Hon. President, Negilayogi Samaja Seva Trust, will preside. MLA L. Nagendra will confer the awards.

District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) Principal H.N. Geethamba and Trust Vice-President Barakki P. Mahadevappa will be the chief guests.