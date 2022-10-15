Daksha College Founder-Chairman receives Mahatma Award-2022
October 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Jayachandra Raju, Chairman and Founder of Global Education Trust – Daksha College, Mysuru, received the prestigious Mahatma Award-2022 for Social Good and Impact in the event held at India International Centre, New Delhi, on Oct. 1.

Jayachandra Raju has served the United Nations in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations for more than 25 years in various regions of the world.

The Mahatma Award is supported by Aditya Birla Group and Eternal Gandhi Initiative as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi to spread his message of selfless services and love across the world.

Mahatma Award honours individuals and organisations addressing incredibly complex and equally severe problems spanning global peace, poverty and hunger, disease, education, climate change, disaster response and preparedness, health care accessibility, environment protection and sustainable development.

Jury Members and Dignitaries on stage who bestowed the award included Lt. Gen. Rajender Singh, former UN Force Commander, Peacekeeping Forces Ethiopia & Eritrea; Dr. Yogendra Saxena, Senior Vice-President, Ambuja Cement; Amit Sachdeva, CSR Man of India; Radhika Bharath Ram, Board Member of CARE, Helpage India and CII National Education Council and Dr. Sankar Kumar Sanyal, a staunch Gandhian and Member of Gandhi Smriti & Darshan Samiti, Rajghat.

