Man accused in house burglaries and chain-snatchings arrested

October 15, 2022

Gold, silver, bike, car worth Rs. 18.19 lakh recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: Ashokapuram Police, on Sept. 23, have arrested a man on charges of committing house burglaries and chain-snatchings and have recovered 305 grams gold ornaments, 1.2 kg silver articles, a car and a bike used for the crime, all worth Rs. 19,18,500 from him.

During interrogation, the accused is said to have confessed of committing house burglaries and chain-snatchings along with his accomplices in Mysuru city and Mandya district.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered the stolen booty besides seizing a Baleno car and a Bajaj Pulsar bike from him.

Following the arrest, the Police have solved one chain-snatching and one house burglary cases in Ashokapuram, two chain-snatchings and one house burglary cases in Saraswathipuram, one house burglary case in Alanahalli, one chain-snatching case in Metagalli Police limits, one house burglary case in Srirangapatna Town Police limits and one house burglary case in Pandavapura Police limits.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) – Crime and Traffic, M.S. Geetha Prasanna and KR Sub-Division ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy guided Saraswathipuram and Ashokapuram in-Charge Inspector C.M. Ravindra, Sub-Inspector M.K. Smitha and staff P.J. Raju, Sathyanarayana Shetty, Lokesh, H.J. Girish, Mahadevaiah, Basavaraj Munyal, Mahesh, KR Sub-Division ACP Sqaud members Mohan Kumar, Sagar, Suresh, Harish, Meghyanayak, Venkatesh, Srinivas, Somashekar and Harish in the nabbing, seizing and recovery operation.