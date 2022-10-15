Man accused in house burglaries and chain-snatchings arrested
News

Man accused in house burglaries and chain-snatchings arrested

October 15, 2022

Gold, silver, bike, car worth Rs. 18.19 lakh recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: Ashokapuram Police, on Sept. 23, have arrested a man on charges of committing house burglaries and chain-snatchings and have recovered 305 grams gold ornaments, 1.2 kg silver articles, a car and a bike used for the crime, all worth Rs. 19,18,500 from him.

During interrogation, the accused is said to have confessed of committing house burglaries and chain-snatchings along with his accomplices in Mysuru city and Mandya district.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered the stolen booty besides seizing a Baleno car and a Bajaj Pulsar bike from him.

Following the arrest, the Police have solved one chain-snatching and one house burglary cases in Ashokapuram, two chain-snatchings and one house burglary cases in Saraswathipuram, one house burglary case in Alanahalli, one chain-snatching case in Metagalli Police limits, one house burglary case in Srirangapatna Town Police limits and one house burglary case in Pandavapura Police limits.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) – Crime and Traffic, M.S. Geetha Prasanna and KR Sub-Division ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy guided Saraswathipuram and Ashokapuram in-Charge Inspector C.M. Ravindra, Sub-Inspector M.K. Smitha and staff P.J. Raju, Sathyanarayana Shetty, Lokesh, H.J. Girish, Mahadevaiah, Basavaraj Munyal, Mahesh, KR Sub-Division ACP Sqaud members Mohan Kumar, Sagar, Suresh, Harish, Meghyanayak, Venkatesh, Srinivas, Somashekar and Harish in the nabbing, seizing and recovery operation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching