Will Chamundi Hill works overshadow iconic Gopura?
News, Top Stories

Will Chamundi Hill works overshadow iconic Gopura?

January 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Will the ongoing development works atop Chamundi Hill under the Union Government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD), including the proposed construction of a multipurpose activity stage adjacent to the main Gopura of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, overshadow the iconic structure?

The towering Gopura is regarded as the crown jewel of Mysuru. Visible from almost every part of the city, it inspires Mysureans to bow in reverence to the presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, at the very sight of it.

Concerns have now been raised that the Gopura’s visibility may be partially obstructed by the proposed multipurpose stage on the right side of the temple.

While contractor Sujay Kumar Shetty has stated that stage will be 10 to 15 feet high, sources indicate that it could exceed 20 feet, triggering fears that a portion of Gopura may be obscured.

Devotees and traditionalists have opposed the new development works on Chamundi Hill, arguing that such projects compromise the sanctity and visual integrity of the heritage site. Last week, several local organisations in Mysuru staged a protest against the construction.

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple dates back to Hoysala period, while the Gopura was built in the 17th Century by the Vijayanagara rulers and later renovated in the 19th Century during the reign of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The seven-tiered Dravidian-style Gopura, adorned with intricate white-and-gold sculptures of deities, remains one of Mysuru’s most iconic landmarks.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching