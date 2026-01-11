Will Chamundi Hill works overshadow iconic Gopura?

January 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Will the ongoing development works atop Chamundi Hill under the Union Government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD), including the proposed construction of a multipurpose activity stage adjacent to the main Gopura of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, overshadow the iconic structure?

The towering Gopura is regarded as the crown jewel of Mysuru. Visible from almost every part of the city, it inspires Mysureans to bow in reverence to the presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, at the very sight of it.

Concerns have now been raised that the Gopura’s visibility may be partially obstructed by the proposed multipurpose stage on the right side of the temple.

While contractor Sujay Kumar Shetty has stated that stage will be 10 to 15 feet high, sources indicate that it could exceed 20 feet, triggering fears that a portion of Gopura may be obscured.

Devotees and traditionalists have opposed the new development works on Chamundi Hill, arguing that such projects compromise the sanctity and visual integrity of the heritage site. Last week, several local organisations in Mysuru staged a protest against the construction.

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple dates back to Hoysala period, while the Gopura was built in the 17th Century by the Vijayanagara rulers and later renovated in the 19th Century during the reign of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The seven-tiered Dravidian-style Gopura, adorned with intricate white-and-gold sculptures of deities, remains one of Mysuru’s most iconic landmarks.