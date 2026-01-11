Minister inspects Chamundi Hill landslide site, pending wall works

January 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa visited Chamundi Hill this morning to inspect repair works at the stretch between the View Point and the Nandi Statue, where heavy rains had triggered major landslides and road collapse.

During the inspection, the Minister sought details from officials on the construction of the concrete retaining wall, which is half-complete and directed them to complete the work at the earliest.

He noted that the road leading to the Nandi Statue has become narrow and unsafe, making it impossible for vehicles to pass, and instructed authorities to rebuild the road, adhering to proper quality standards.

Repeated landslides have severely damaged the road between the View Point and the Nandi Statue. A minor landslip occurred in 2019, followed by a major landslide on Oct. 20, 2021. Eleven days later, on Oct. 31, another landslide damaged nearly 80 per cent of the road. A third landslide struck on Nov. 4, 2021, barely 10 metres from the previous site.

Despite the severity of these incidents, the retaining wall remains incomplete even now, and the road continues to be closed.

The Minister was accompanied during the inspection by his Officer on Special Duty, Ravikumar and close aides Srinivas and Ramesh, among others.