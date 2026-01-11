Fraudsters create Kodagu SP’s fake Facebook account
January 11, 2026

Do not respond to friend request, appeal Police

Madikeri: Miscreants have created a fake Facebook account of Kodagu District Superintendent of Police (SP) R.N. Bindu Mani and are sending friend requests to the public. Realising this, the Kodagu Police have appealed to the public not to respond or accept any such friend requests.

The fake Kodagu SP Facebook account came to light soon after Bindu Mani took charge as Kodagu SP. The fake account has been created under the name ‘Bindu Mani IPS, SP Kodagu District’ and friend requests have been sent to several people.

On Jan. 9, the fake profile became widely active, with friend requests being sent to journalists and other prominent individuals as well. While some people grew suspicious and checked the profile, a few others have reportedly accepted the friend request. After the matter came to the notice of Madikeri Police, the officials clarified that the Facebook account is fake and urged the public not to engage with the account in any manner. An investigation to identify the persons behind the fake account has been launched.

