Cleanliness drive at Kukkarahalli Lake

January 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of preparations for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had organised a cleanliness drive and children’s drawing competition at Kukkarahalli Lake in city yesterday.

The one-hour programme began at 7 am from Kuvempu Vana near the railway gate, where civic volunteers and students collected waste, including plastic and food litter, from across the lake premises.

NSS and NCC students from the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Maharaja Institute of Technology, Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering and Yuvaraja’s College actively participated in the drive.

Members of Mysore Grahakara Parishat, Clean Mysuru Foundation, Raghulal & Co. and other voluntary organisations also joined, contributing to large-scale lake cleaning efforts.

Officials and staff of MCC, including Swachh Bharat Mission Nodal Officer K.S. Mruthyunjaya, Assistant Executive Engineer Meenakshi, Environmental Engineers, Health Inspectors, Supervisors and Pourakarmikas, participated and supported for the success of the programme.

A total of 410 kg of trash was collected during the drive.

Winners of the drawing competition were felicitated with prizes and certificates:

1st place: Veena Kumari, 5th Std, KP Convent School; 2nd: G. Harshith, 7th Std, Pragathi Vidya Kendra; 3rd: Anvitha, 4th Std, Amrutha Vidyalaya.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness about cleanliness and encourage community participation in maintaining public spaces.